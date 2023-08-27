Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.59.

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

