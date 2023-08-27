Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $295.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.59.

Workday stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

