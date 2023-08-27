Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $252.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.59.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

