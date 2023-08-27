Wells Fargo & Company Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $7.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WOOF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

