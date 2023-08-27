Wedbush Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $6.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WOOF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after buying an additional 320,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 220,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 359,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

