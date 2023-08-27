Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 471,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 454.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 108,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $95,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.