Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Teradata worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $44.33 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,526.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

