Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Big Lots stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Big Lots has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

