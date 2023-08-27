TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock valued at $222,563,007. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

