Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Air Lease worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.00 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

