Swiss National Bank Sells 89,800 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of F.N.B. worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

