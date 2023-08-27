Swiss National Bank Sells 46,800 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Cadence Bank worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CADE. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.