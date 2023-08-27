Swiss National Bank Sells 31,100 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Avnet worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $49.48 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avnet

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.