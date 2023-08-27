Swiss National Bank Sells 17,000 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 660.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 524,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 33.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,015,000 after purchasing an additional 286,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

