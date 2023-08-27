Swiss National Bank Sells 16,700 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Black Hills worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

BKH opened at $55.40 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

