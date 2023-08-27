Swiss National Bank Sells 14,800 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 64.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

