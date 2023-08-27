Swiss National Bank Sells 13,800 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Skyline Champion worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

