Swiss National Bank Sells 12,700 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

