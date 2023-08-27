Swiss National Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $3,540,528.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,393 shares of company stock worth $24,223,521. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

