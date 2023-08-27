Swiss National Bank Sells 11,600 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of FirstCash worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 60.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 370,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 139,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $6,314,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,856,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,353,671. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 121,222 shares of company stock worth $12,066,325 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCFS stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

