Swiss National Bank Sells 11,200 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,827,754.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,111 shares of company stock worth $5,204,462. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.3 %

IPGP opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.32. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

