Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

