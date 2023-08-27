Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

