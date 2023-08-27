Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Casella Waste Systems worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,885.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,224 shares of company stock worth $1,471,820. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.