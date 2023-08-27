Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Balchem worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Balchem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Balchem by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC opened at $137.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.30. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $116.68 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

