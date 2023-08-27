Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,606,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,373,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,290,000 after acquiring an additional 124,072 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $26.94.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

