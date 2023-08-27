Swiss National Bank Has $9.05 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Teladoc Health worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 406,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,547 shares of company stock worth $562,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

