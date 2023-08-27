Swiss National Bank Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $6,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,790 shares of company stock worth $386,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

