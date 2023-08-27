Swiss National Bank Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Popular worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

