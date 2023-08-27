Swiss National Bank Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Air Lease worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.74%.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

