Swiss National Bank Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Coty worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

