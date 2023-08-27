Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IPGP opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $1,083,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,320,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,601,044.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $1,083,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,601,044.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

