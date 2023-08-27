Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of IAC worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

IAC stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $70.78.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

