Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

