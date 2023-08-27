Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.49.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $55.54 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

