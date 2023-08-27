Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SES shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.67. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6505474 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

