Royal Bank of Canada Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $7.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

