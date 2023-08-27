Royal Bank of Canada Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $7.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.96.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

