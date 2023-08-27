Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

