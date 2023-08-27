Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $10.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

