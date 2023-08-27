Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Bank of America

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

