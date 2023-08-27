Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOOF. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,542 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,521,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

