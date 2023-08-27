Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 220,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after acquiring an additional 359,992 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

