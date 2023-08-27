Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

