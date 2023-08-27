Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

