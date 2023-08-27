Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

