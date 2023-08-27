Needham & Company LLC Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.59.

WDAY stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

