Mizuho Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.59.

Workday Stock Up 5.4 %

Workday stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Workday by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

