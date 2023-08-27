Mizuho Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.59.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.