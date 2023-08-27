Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Premier by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Premier by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.